KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said amount spent on development schemes is government’s money and government organizations are there to enquire into anything that is wrong. “I want to do practical work instead of making verbal claims”.

He said this during a visit to Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33 where he reviewed development and road carpeting works. DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, Vice Chairman Abdul Rauf, Union Council 27 Chairmen Ahtram-ul-Haq, Director General Works Shahab Anwer and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The mayor said we want permanent solution of issues in Karachi and to give relief to the people. Development works providing relief to citizens one kilometer long road carpeting being done here and will complete today.

This road connects this area to animal market and will surely provide relief to the people who travel on this road on Eidul Azha. He said development works continued in union councils. He said the city is facing lot of problems and sewerage related issues and garbage everywhere.

We need such packages for Karachi which could solve the problems of citizens.