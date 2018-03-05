SHIKARPUR - Larkana Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch scolded District Health Officer Shikarpur Dr Zulfikar Abro when he came to know about measles outbreak in Shikarpur owing to which 12 children were died, during a meeting held at District Health Office Shikarpur, here on Sunday.

According to statement issue by District Information Officer Shikarpur, Muhammad Abbas Balcoh, the commissioner expressed his great concern over the performance of health officers and scolded over them when he came to know about 12 children were died due to measles and questioned from DHO Shikarpur Zulfikar Abro that who is responsible of such deaths?

Besides, there are 800 LHWs, 105 vaccinators despite they have failed to administer the drops to children while he lamented that despite health department officers and officials for claiming TA, DA, POL and transportation charges.

Two children were died in Naushharo Abro, 2 children were died in Jahan Waah, 3 in Thahirio, 1 in Wazirabad, 2 in village Darvesh Kakepota, 2 in Union Council 1 Shikarpur city, reads the statement.

Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur Syed Hassan Raza, DHO Health Dr Zulfikar Abro, ADC-1 Javeed Anwar Shaikh, Divisional Polio Monitoring Incharge Muhammad Alam Marfani, WHO representative Dr Sandeep Kumar, Shikarpur polio surveillance members Dr Saleem and Dr Aftab Memon attended the meeting.

Protest against

unsanitary condition

A large number of people held a protest demonstration against poor state of cleanliness for a week and set tires on fire, at Lakhidar Clock Tower, here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveed Alam Abro criticised the performance of Chairman Municipal Committee Shikarpur Babar aka Sunni Sanjrani, Chief Municipal Committee Officer Iqbal Imtiaz Phulpoto, district administration and elected representatives for not playing their due role to improve the condition of the poor state of the sanitation.

On the occasion, the protesters demanded the high-ups to take notice of the poor cleanliness otherwise protest circle would be extended for larger interests of the people of Shikarpur.

A large number of people were chanting slogans against district administration, CMO and Chairman MC Shikarpur on the occasion. This reporter tried his level best to have version from CMO Shikarpur, but to no avail.