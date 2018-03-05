Islamabad - NAB Rawalpindi arrested Yasir Aziz, another accused in the infamous Modarba case, on charges of corruption and cheating public at large in the ploy of Islamic mode of investment.

As per details, the accused was actively involved in cheating people by collecting money from them for investment in Islamic financial instruments. The accused acted as finance secretary of Elixir Group and signed the ‘modarbat namas’ issued by the director Shahid Aziz (brother of Yasir Aziz).

The victims had alleged in their claims that Yasir Aziz had misappropriated their money. The accused also allegedly tried to sell the properties owned by Shahid Aziz.