KARACHI - Despite financial constraints, National Centre for Proteomics (NCP) has successfully completed ten years of its inception which is highly commendable.

NCP has contributed significantly in the field of higher education and research. KU is facing issues due to meagre education and research budget, still the faculty members of KU are performing their academic research with great diligence and efficiency. We not only need an increase in our annual budget but also to make KU self-sufficient with its resources.

These views were expressed by Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Vice Chancellor KU while addressing at the ceremony organised by NCP, KU on the occasion of 10th Anniversary of National Centre for Proteomics, University of Karachi (KU).

Dean, faculty of Science KU Prof Dr Tasneem Adam Ali, Dr Faraz Moin, Dr Zehra Manzoor, Dr Kanwal Hanif, Dr Amber Ilyas and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

He congratulated NCP Director Prof Dr Shamshad Zarina for completion of ten years of NCP and hoped that this institute will continue producing positive results in terms of high quality research.

Director NCP Prof Dr Shamshad Zarina in her address highlighted the pivotal role of people including former VC KU Dr Muhammad Qaiser, Director ICCBS KU Dr Iqbal Chaudhry, Dr Tashmim Razzaqi, Dr Shahid Zaidi and Dr Anwar Ali Siddiqui, in the establishment of NCP and commended their valuable contributions.

These people were awarded with shields by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan.

In the closing, cake was also cut and it was reiterated that the students and faculty members of NCP will always continue playing their key roles in the promotion of the institute.