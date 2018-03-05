LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the people of Pakistan do not like negative politics.

“The people of country want development and progress and they will vote for it in the general elections of 2018,” he said on Sunday.

The chief minister said politics of lie and impeachment will meet its fate and development projects will continue.

He shared that progress is the right of people, which no one can stop.

“Those who have halted the journey of progress have actually proved to be the enemy of public,” he said, adding that he has served people as a noble deed considering it worship and his last breath is also dedicated for it.

“Today, Pakistan is peaceful and economically developed and people are benefitting from the completion of energy, education, health and infrastructure projects. Pakistan is moving forward on the path of development due to balanced policies of Pakistan Muslim League-N. Public welfare agenda is being carried out successfully and whole world is surprised on the completion of energy projects in record period.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that the transparency and standard of PML-N government is not only acknowledged by national institutions, but also international organisations have accepted of public services of Punjab at every level.

He said that Punjab province has preference over other provinces in various fields of life and politics of PML-N is the politics of development and progress. The leadership of PML-N has always preferred the politics of values which is the reason that it has made its place in the hearts of people. He said that after Senate elections, his party will win general elections and will bring more mega projects after coming into power again.