GILGIT - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will arrive in Gilgit on Friday on a one-day visit. It will be first visit of the incumbent premier to Gilgit after assuming the office.

Sources told The Nation that the prime minister would inaugurate Gilgit-Skardu road expansion and repair project, Gilgit-Naltar road, 16 MWs hydropower project at Nalter and other mega projects for the region.

The premier is also expected to announce constitutional reforms in Gilgit-Baltistan proposed by the high-level reform committee. The prime minister also chaired meetings of the committee 3 times.

Earlier, Chief Minister GB Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, who is also member of the committee, had said that the reforms would be better than those made by Pakistan People’s Party government in 2009 when a provincial setup was introduced through Gilgit-Baltistan Self Governance Order 2009.

The sources said that the prime minister would also address a ceremony to be attended by the ruling PML-N leaders, Governor Mir Ghazanfer Ali Khan, Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, ministers, members of GB Assembly and GB Council and senior local officials.