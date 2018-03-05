OKARA-The PML-N government took praiseworthy measures to avoid Pakistan's placement on the watch list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

This was stated by PML-N senior leader Flt-Lt (r) Ch Arshad Iqbal, founding president of Okara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, during a media talk here the other day.

He said that it could be possible on account of the vision of Nawaz Sharif who brought huge foreign investment to the country. "It is hoped that Pakistan would soon be able to win global favour for its sacrifices and steps against terrorism," he pointed out. He said that the development projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were near completion. "The completion of the projects would pave the path for more foreign investment in Pakistan," he noted.

SOLIDARITY WITH SYRIANS

The Medical Association Okara (MAO) staged a protest against Muslim bloodshed in Syria. They rejected the United Nations proposals for solution to the issue, saying these proposals were rubbish amidst bombardment by the Syrian and Russian jets on civilian population. They vehemently criticised the meaningful silence of the world powers on bloodshed of the Muslims in Myanmar, Palestine, Syria and Kashmir.

MAO president Mudassir Zia Khan, general secretary Sheikh Ghufraan Elahi condemned the Muslim leaders for their indifference to the plight of the oppressed Muslims across the world.

STRUGGLE FOR FARMERS' RIGHTS

"The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) will go all-out for the resolution of the problems being faced by the farmers." It was declared by PKI district president Ch Abid Ali Khan and tehsil president Ch Umar Farooq during an address to the participants of a luncheon here.

In his address, Ch Abid said that the PKI would prefer immediate initiation of negotiations with the government to any kind of protest for the resolution of the farmers' problems. "The PKI, however, will have to take stern steps if the government shows slackness to resolve farmers' problems through negotiations," he added. "Farmers all over the world are provided relief by their governments excluding Pakistan where the rulers perform nothing except adding to the woes of the farming community," he lamented. "Had the government introduced effective economic policy, it would have earned a huge foreign exchange through potato and cotton export," he noted.