LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and lawmakers on Sunday said that results of the Senate elections have proved that PML-N is the largest political party of the country and will win coming general election this year.

Talking to APP, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Nasir Iqbal Bosal said that results of the Senate elections were writing on the wall for the leaders of the politics of lies and conflicts. He said the PML-N would sweep the 2018 general polls with more majority than in the 2013 elections.

He said the PML-N would be triumphant in the court of masses during general elections, 2018.

Senator Saud Majeed said the PML-N cannot be expelled from hearts of the people, adding politics of sit-ins and disorder had been defeated and such politics had no place in the country.

MPA Pir Ghulam Farid said that PTI would face a major setback in the next general elections as its government in KP had done nothing for the people’s welfare. He said that no opponent can put finger at development projects carried out by the PML-N government, adding destinations become easy when one moves on with honesty, passion and determination. “The last four years of the PML-N government is the story of these pure emotions”, he added.

He said that politics elements, who obstructed development and prosperity through their negative politics had been fully exposed. The PML-N government would win the next elections because it had served the people selflessly, Farid said.

MNA Waheed Aalam Khan said while speaking at APP News television’s programme ‘Dialogue’ that there were tall claims of victory by the opposition before Senate elections, but all of their claims could not prove true and the PML-N emerged victorious.

He said that this was year of elections, adding that those who were still doing politics of unrest had no scope in the country.

He said that Imran Khan being head of a political party must start constructive politics and should not play in the hands of those people who had no future in the national politics.

He further said that some of the parties in the opposition want to derail democracy as they had no interest in strengthening democratic system in the country.

Waheed said that time had come for every political party to do politics of elections. There is just few months in the general elections and everyone need to do politics for elections for winning maximum number of seats in the assemblies, he added.

He also advised the political parties to promote democratic culture, adopt good behavior and use decent language during their speeches and other activities. Your attitude will have far-reaching impact on winning of elections, he said.

“I am afraid that those politicians who are not preparing for general elections will be protesting after the 2018 elections, in the same way, they did after elections of 2013”, he added.