SHIKARPUR - Shikarpur police claimed to have rescued three kidnapped persons after an encounter took place between kidnappers and police outside Dil Murad Badani Jatoi Village, the Katcha area of Khanpur, and arrested two kidnappers and seized weapons, on Sunday morning.

According to an official that following on the spy information a special police party headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Khanpur Nazeer Lashari was going to rescue three kidnapped persons named Abdul Wahab, Abdul Ghaffor and Muhammad Rafique, when the party reached near village Dil Murad Badani Jatoi suddenly armed assailants opened fire on police party when they saw police party was coming towards them, in retaliation police managed to release three kidnapped persons and succeeded in arresting two kidnappers, whose names kept in secret, and recovered weapons from their possession.

Fareed Ahmed, PSO, SSP Shikarpur confirmed the arrest of two kidnappers and told this scribe that further details would be shared with media through news conference.

It is worthwhile to mention here that on February 18 five villagers named Abdul Ghaffor, Muhammad Rafique, Abdul Wahab, Imamuddin and Muhammad Ismail Malik were kidnapped at gunpoint. Later, the kidnappers released Imamuddin and Ismail Malik. A case was to be registered till filling of this story.