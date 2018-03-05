PPP contacts PTI on caretaker PM, CMs

ISLAMABAD - PPP yesterday contacted the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf to discuss the caretaker prime minister, chief ministers and the interim cabinets at the Centre and in the provinces to conduct the general elections later this year.

Political sources told The Nation that the two parties also exchanged views on the election of the Senate chairman and the deputy chairman.

While the PPP sought proposals from the PTI on the interim PM and the cabinet, it floated the names of Senator Sherry Rehman and Senator Raza Rabbani for the slot of the Senate chairman, the sources said.

Opposition leader in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah officially reached out to the PTI to discuss setting up the caretaker government ahead of the upcoming general elections.

A PPP statement said that Shah contacted the PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi to discuss the interim set up at the Centre as well as in the provinces.

“PTI has promised to soon forward the names of its nominees for the caretaker prime minister and chief ministers to the Opposition leader,” a PPP spokesperson said.

Separately, PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Farhatullah Babar told The Nation that the PPP was optimistic to elect one of its members as the Senate chairman.

“We are aiming to elect both the (Senate) chairman and the deputy chairman from our party. We are in talks with other parties on this matter,” he said. Babar said that the party had not finalised its candidates as yet for the two top Senate slots but will soon come up with the nominees.

“We are in contact with the PTI and other Opposition parties to support the PPP candidates,” he added.

PPP sources said the party had tentatively short-listed the names of Senator Sherry Rehman and former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani for the top Senate slot.

“Other names are also being discussed as a final decision is yet to be taken but these two (Sherry Rehman and Raza Rabbani) are the lead candidates. (Top PPP leaders) Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will make the final nominations after consultations,” said one senior PPP lawmaker.

The PPP leader said that there were little chances of an agreement between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) on the Senate chairman’s election.

“Nothing is final in politics but most probably we will go into the Senate chairman’s election with the support of the Opposition parties rather than the PML-N,” he said.

Amid allegations of horse-trading, the Senate elections for half of its seats on March 3 concluded with the ruling PML-N - whose candidates had to contest the polls as independents after the Supreme Court’s disqualified Nawaz Sharif as party chief last month – taking the lead.

The PML-N won 15 new seats taking the total strength of the party in the Senate now to 33.

PPP, the second largest party in Parliament, exceeded expectations particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh by securing a total of 12 new seats. The total strength of the PPP is now 20 in the 104-member House.

The PTI, which managed to win six seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw, has taken its number to 12.

Meanwhile, yesterday, PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that delay in extending the jurisdiction of superior judiciary to the tribal areas amounted to denying its people their fundamental rights saying also “any further delay is criminal and not acceptable.”

Speaking to a group of women activists of the PPP from different tribal agencies here, Bilawal said that the Bill recently passed by the National Assembly and sent to the Senate contained some serious anomalies which needed to be rectified in the Upper House.

President PPP FATA President Akhunzada Chattan was also present.

“The jurisdiction of Peshawar High Court and the Supreme Court be extended to tribal areas in one go and not in piecemeal and without requiring any notification by the bureaucracy,” he said.

Bilawal said that initially the superior courts also did not have jurisdiction over the Provincially Administered Tribal Areas in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

However, in 1973 this jurisdiction was extended though an Act of the Parliament immediately without requiring any government notification.

The people of Tribal Areas have waited for 70 long years to get access to justice and fundamental rights and must not be kept deprived for any longer on various pretexts, the PPP chief said.

He rejected the objections of some political parties against extending the jurisdiction of superior courts.

Article 175 (2) and 247 (7) both provided that legislation could be made by Parliament for extending jurisdiction of superior courts to a tribal area, he added.

Bilawal said that the PPP had extended the political parties order to FATA opening doors for all political parties to engage its people in alternate political narratives.

The PPP, he said, had also opened the door for reforms in the draconian Frontier Crimes Regulation and it was now time to undo the FCR and extend normal laws of Pakistan to the Tribal Areas.

“If coercive laws are extended to Tribal Areas through a Presidential regulation why can’t the progressives laws be also extended to these areas to protect the fundamental rights of its people,” he asked.

Bilawal advised the tribal women delegation to reach out to the women in their respective tribal agencies and present party’s narrative on various political and social issues.

