RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division has completed a number of projects to improve security, upgrade its system and facilitate the passengers.

Talking to APP, Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Rawalpindi Raza Habib informed that renovation projects of ladies and gents waiting rooms, toilets, booking office at Platform No. 1 & 2 of Rawalpindi Railway Station for Kohat Railcar passengers has recently been completed.

A construction project of Tarnol Railway Station with erecting new boundary wall and watch towers at Rawalpindi Railway Station, boundary wall with barbed wire fencing at Rawalpindi Railway Station approach road to ensure security of the Railway Station was completed few months ago.

Quarters and wash rooms at Golra Railway Station were also completed, he informed.

Under a project, solar panels were installed at gate signals/lamps and station signals of the entire division, he said adding, no more procurement of Kerosene oil since last two years. Rawalpindi Reservation office was completely renovated while major stations of the division were also upgraded.

To a question he informed that 100 quarters of Railway employees were repaired last year while seven un-manned Railway level crossings in the division were upgraded to Class-II manned level crossings on the main line. Three level crossings have also been proposed for warning system by NESCOM, he added.

To another question he said, in order to ensure smooth working and safety of the Railway employees, safety gadgets including 1650 dangries, 200 leather gloves, 500 canvas gloves, 150 torches with LED lights, Steel Toe Shoes, halmets, overcoats, Steel/Fiber ladder of different sizes and other items were provided to different departments.

He further informed that latest LED lights were installed to improve lighting system in yards, stations and

Railway colonies. Security gadgets were provided to the Railway police and CCTV cameras were also installed at Rawalpindi Railway station to improve security arrangements.

The DCO said, passengers washrooms were repaired at Rawalpindi Railway Stations.

The Rawalpindi Division management took various steps to control dengue which ensured 100 percent reduction in incidence of confirmed dengue cases in Railway colonies of the division.

Replying to a question he said, state-of-the-art car parking and security system adopted with best arrangements made to facilitate the passengers and visitors at Rawalpindi Railway station.

The retiring rooms at Rawalpindi station were renovated with up-gradation of the sitting arrangements at major stations of the division, he added.

Under ongoing tree plantation campaign, a large number of saplings are being planted in different areas of the division.

He further informed that all out efforts are being made to retrieve Pakistan Railways encroached land including commercial, residential and agriculture. 2.365 acres commercial, 0.820 acres residential and 0.718 acre agriculture encroached land has been retrieved while encroachment removal campaigns are regularly being carried out in the division, he added.

He informed that under another up-gradation project a new tubewell and pumping plant was installed at Sargodha Railway Station. New tubewell and pumping plant was also installed at Washing Line Rawalpindi.

The DCO said, pedestrians paths were constructed at Haripur and Jhelum Railway bridges.