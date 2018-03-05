KANDHKOT - A large number of people including social activists, advocates, political workers, students of the various schools and colleges staged a sit-in demonstration for widening of N-55 National Highway from Shikarpur to Mureed Shaakh via Kandhkot to Kashmore.

According to details, hundreds of people from all walks of life staged a sit-in at national highway near Aandhi pathak Buxapur where they raised their voice.

The protesters including Advocate Abdul Ghani Bijarani, Sher Mohammed Sohryani, Bashir Ahmed Mirani, Zuryiat Bijarani and others told the media persons that National Highway 55 is a single and narrow road causing serious accidents.

They demanded the PM, federal minister for communication and highways and other authorities to take immediate notice of the dilapidated National Highway N-55 and expand it by doubling the track so that precious lives of innocent people as well as animals could be prevented since the major accidents have already swallowed hundreds of people. Till filling of this report the protest was still continue as no public representative negotiated with the protesters.

It is worthy to mention here that highways are meant for communication and transportation but N55 being single track has become the killing track as statistics show that it has swallowed over 50 lives in last month.