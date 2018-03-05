Peshawar Zalmi’s stand-in captain Mohammad Hafeez says Lahore are quite

one-dimensional

The boys were really keen to win this game. We have some issues with injuries, like our captain not being there, so this was quite an important win for us. We have watched Lahore's matches and we knew that we needed to keep the pressure up. They are quite one-dimensional and we knew it was a matter of only one wicket.

Lahore Qalandars captain Brendon McCullum wants to take some

tough calls to halt losing streak.

A tough day in the office again. We've definitely taken a stride back, but we have a few days off and some tough calls need to be taken. We've lost 35 wickets for 105 runs and with stats like these we are never going to win. We have to eradicate our thought process of 'there it goes again'. But we are still in this competition and are optimistic about our chances.

Zalmi’s Liam

Dawson, the England left-arm spinner, is Player of the Match for his three-for on PSL debut.

It is obviously nice to come

into a new tournament and do well. You are always under

pressure as an overseas player and you have to perform well, but I am glad it came out well.

Sohail Tanvir, the man of the match in Multan Sultans' outstanding win, credited Wasim Akram’s guidance and motivation for his superb bowling.

Wasim bhai’s motivation and guidance helped me a lot today to perform well. I spoke to Wasim bhai today before the match against Quetta Gladiators because he has played a lot in Sharjah and has a great experience. We all still need some guidance at some point in our careers. We feel lucky to have Wasim bhai around. We are three left-arm fast bowlers here and we always get to learn from Wasim Akram.