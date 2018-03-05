Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology has become the first hospital in South Asia to use the latest ‘MitraClip’ procedure for heart treatment, said CEO Major Gen (R) Dr Azhar Mehmood Kayani.

MitraClip is the therapy to treat mitral regurgitation (leakage of blood backward through the mitral valve) for patients who cannot undergo an open-heart surgery; usually older patients for whom the surgery is considered too risky. At the RIC, the procedure was performed on former president Rafiq Tarar, making the institute first in Pakistan, as well as the region, to use this technique successfully.

The technique carries risk of complications but no such case has yet been reported at the hospital, Kayani said.

The MitraClip procedure is carried out in the United States and Europe at a cost of Rs10 million but the RIC performed it for Rs4 million, he said, terming the achievement as an honour for Pakistan.

Kayani said that the normal heart surgery treatment costs up to Rs300,000 but it was being provided to the poor patients free of cost.

“We have requested Punjab government to increase budget for up-gradation of various services and departments”, he said.

Kayani further said that an electrophysiology department had been established at the RIC to treat children born with heart problems.

He said that specialist doctors were providing treatment to the patients round-the-clock, adding that 1,000 open-heart surgeries and 1,400 angioplasties were being carried out at the facility annually.

The CEO said that prominent heart surgeons including Dr Hasnat, Dr Kareem and Dr Mansoor Ahmed from London imparted training to the doctors and paramedical staff of the institute. He said that the RIC was the only hospital in the twin cities where patients from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan were being provided modern heart treatment facilities.

The ratio of deaths from cardiac arrest could be minimised by adopting preventive measures, he said in response to a question. Hypertension, diabetes, smoking, use of alcohol, physical inactivity and stress are the most common causes of increasing heart diseases in the country, which could be avoided through balanced diet, exercise and regular check-up, he said. He said that nearly 80,000 deaths from heart diseases could be avoided annually in Pakistan through preventive measures.

Kayani said that the mortality rate in emergency department of the hospital is less than 1 per cent and in surgical department, not more than 2 per cent to 3 per cent. Only reason behind the success is state-of-the-art facilities, well-trained staff, availability of required medicines and modern techniques applied by the Institute, he added.

He said that 80 per cent of the world heart patients existed in South Asia because the people of the region had narrow blood arteries. He said that fats begin to accumulate in the arteries since 2 years of age, adding that unhealthy life style was one of the major reasons behind sharp increase in heart patients in the region. He said that 60 out of 100 heart patients were brought to the hospitals in serious conditions while the remaining 40 patients died on the road because most of the people do not have the idea about the symptoms of heart attack and angina.