RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosted its first marathon for women at the weekend, local media said, as the conservative kingdom seeks to boost female sports in a far-reaching modernisation drive.

Hundreds of women runners, many of them dressed in traditional Islamic attire, raced in eastern Al-Ahsa region on Saturday.

“The aim of the marathon is to promote running and introduce the concept of sports for all, for a healthier way of life,” Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya News quoted the marathon’s supervisor, Malek al-Mousa, as saying.

The event came after Riyadh hosted its first international half-marathon in late February, which prompted complaints from some Saudis on social media about the notable absence of women.

Sports authorities are set to organise another marathon for women in the holy city of Makkah on April 6, pro-government Okaz newspaper reported.

Long known for its ultra-conservative mores, the kingdom has embarked on a wide-ranging programme of social reforms that includes allowing women to drive from June.

The kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority last month said it will stage more than 5,000 festivals and concerts in 2018, double the number of last year, and pump $64 billion in the sector over the coming decade. But some Saudis have complained on social media of what they called wasteful spending as the kingdom reels from slumping oil revenues, high inflation and unemployment.

According to Al-Arabiya News, earning first place was Mizna al-Nassar who completed the race in 15 minutes. Nassar surpassed an American racer Anda Jce, and a Taiwanese racer Sang Sun. The 28-year-old graphic designer, al-Nassar, said she has always been supported by her family to pursue sports since her start in 2014. “I have a regimented food programme and training schedule supervised by a professional trainer and I have participated in the Islamic Sport Games in Baku Azerbaijan in 2017 and in the Ladies Sport Games in Sharjah in 2018.”

Nasser said she would like to represent Saudi Arabia in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.