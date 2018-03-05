LAHORE:- Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is suffering from fever due to severe flue and cold and has cancelled all his official engagements, an official handout said on Thursday. The doctors have suggested him complete bed rest after detailed medical examination on Sunday morning. After consultation of physicians, all the official engagements of the Chief Minister have been cancelled and a public gathering he was scheduled to address on Monday (today) in Dipalpur has also been postponed, the handout further stated.–STAFF REPORTER

It may be recalled that despite his bad health , the Chief Minister visited Punjab Assembly on Sunday last to cast his vote for Senate elections.