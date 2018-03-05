Del Potro beats Anderson for Acapulco title

ACAPULCO - Juan Martin Del Potro continued his dominance over Kevin Anderson, putting the brakes on the South African's brilliant run of success to claim the ATP Mexican Open title on Saturday night. Del Potro defeated the hard-serving Anderson 6-4, 6-4 in the final to claim his first title of 2018 and post his seventh-straight career victory over Anderson. The 29-year-old Del Potro recorded his 21st career ATP title but this is one of his biggest in years and the earliest he has hoisted a trophy since the 2014 season. The Argentine won the title by battling through a tough draw that included a trio of top 10 players. He defeated Mischa Zverev, four-time Acapulco champion David Ferrer, No. 6 Dominic Thiem and No. 5 Alexander Zverev before dispatching world number eight Anderson. –AFP

Tsurenko defends Mexican Open title

ACAPULCO - Lesia Tsurenko successfully defended her WTA Mexican Open title by rallying from a first set loss to beat Stefanie Voegele 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 on Saturday. Tsurenko, of the Ukraine, earned her 10th straight victory this week and claimed her fourth career WTA Tour title by outlasting Voegele in the two hour, 45 minute match. The seventh seeded Tsurenko hit two aces and won 64 percent of her first-serve points coughing up 10 double faults as she was broken six times. At one stage she was just three points away from defeat in the second set, but she hung on and has now won at least one title each year since claiming her first in 2015 at the Guangzhou, China tournament. The unseeded Voegele, who was playing in her first final, blasted four aces and had her serve broken seven times. –AFP

Dramatic win for Wie in Singapore

SINGAPORE - American Michelle Wie delivered when it mattered most Sunday, draining a 40-foot putt for a birdie on the last hole to claim a dramatic one-stroke victory at the HSBC Women's World Championship, her fifth career LPGA title. All day long it had seemed as though a moment of magic was needed to lift the trophy, with so many players within sight of the lead at the Sentosa Golf Club. But Wie's 11th-hour birdie helped her break free from a pack of four players that included a heartbroken Jenny Shin of South Korea, who had led coming into the last before bogeying. The 25-year-old Shin had one shot to spare from Americans Wie, Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang until fluffing her lines. She found the sand, and then a bogey five for a seven-under 65 that left the door open for Wie. –AFP

PDCA starts trials to select team

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association selection committee including chairman Iqbal Imam along with the members Sabih Azhar, Javed Asraf and M Javed along with 28 players will assemble at Pindi Stadium today for the trial matches. Disabled team head coach Sabih Azhar said players have arrived to appear in three practice matches for final selection for the coming tri-nation series to be held in UK from July. Sabih said UK visa process is lengthy one and they had to shortlist players and officials in time to ensure the visas. The tri-series involves hosts England, Bangladesh and Pakistan. He said three matches will be played between two teams. “We have a very good and highly talented bunch of players. They are experienced and PDCA will provide them every opportunity.” Staff Reporter

Chairman JCSC Open Tennis starts

ISLAMABAD - 33 qualifying matches of the men’s singles of the First Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Championship 2018, were played here Sunday. Faizan Khurram, Hamza Bin Rehan, Nauman Aftab, Shaheen Mehmood, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, Ahmed Asjad Qureshi, M. Zaid Mujahid and Subhan bin Salik qualified for the main round of draw of 64. The championship is being organised jointly by JS Headquarter and Pakistan Air Force. Following are the final round results (pro set): Faizan Khurram beat Kashan ul Haq 10-2; Hamza Bin Rehan beat Tahir Ullah 11-9; Nauman Aftab beat Mubarak Shah 10-2; Shaheen Mahmood beat Musa Chaudhary 10-4; Huzaifa Rehman beat Hamid ul Haq 4-1 Retired; Ahmed Asjad beat Nauman ul Haq 10-1; M. Zaid Mujahid beat Hassan Kamran 10-0 and Subhan bin Salik beat Hafiz Hamza Khalid 10-5. Staff reporter