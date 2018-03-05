Chakwal - At least three people were killed and two others injured when an Islamabad-bound car skidded off the road near Balkasar Interchange at Lahore-Islamabad Motorway Sunday morning.

The ill-fated car was on the way to Islamabad from Khanewal and it fell off the road due to speeding, resulting of the killing of Muhammad Ejaz, 40, Mudassar Nazar, 36, Irfan Waqi, 36 on the spot while Shoaib Zulfiqar and Nafees Naeem sustained multiple injuries. The deaths were caused by head injuries. Rescue 1122 personnel rushed shifted the bodies and the injured to the district headquarters hospital Chakwal.

Meanwhile, Senate Committee on Defense Production Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Abdul Qayyum said on Sunday that the victory of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the Senate election was the eventual victory of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The PML-N has come out the largest party in the polls and the next Senate chairman would be from the party and the upcoming 2018 general election would also be won by the PML-N because the current government has delivered in the last five years despite hindrance from all sides,” he said while talking to the media at Dar-ul-Irfan Munara after the posthumous launch of a book written by renowned late religious scholar Maulana Muhammad Akram Awan. Gen.

Qayyum said that the peaceful Senate elections sealed the anti-democratic propaganda launched by some vested interests.

Responding to a question Gen Qayyum asked the PML-N’s high command to look into the issue of the triumph of PTI candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in Punjab, who bagged 46 votes despite the fact that the party has 31 members in the provincial legislature and PML-N defectors have reportedly voted to him and they must be brought to book. He appealed to all the new senators to play their positive role for strengthening democracy in the country.

He also suggested that better military-civil relations were the need of the hour to make the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project a success.