KHAIRPUR - All arrangements have been finalised for PS-7 by-election in Ghotki today. Tough contest is expected between PPP candidate Mian Abdul Bari Pitfi and PML-F candidate Mian Abdul Malik alias Mian Majan.

The PS-7 was vacated due to death of PPP MPA Ahmed Ali Khan Pitafi. As many as 179,000 people will exercise their right to vote, as 163 polling stations were set up.

Both political parties are claiming their victory and political experts are telling that tough contest is to be expected because some angry PPP workers as well leaders are supporting and seen to work for Functional League candidate Mian Abdul Malik.

The PPP MNA Sardar Ali Gohar Mahar, Sardar Rahim Bux Bozdar and Mahar community is supporting PML-F candidate due to some conflict of PPP leadership while former federal minister Khalid Khan Lund is supporting the PPP candidate.

The Election Monitoring officer Noor Muhammad imposed fine of Rs 50,000 each on PPP candidate Abdul Bari Pitafi and Abdul Malik due to violation of election rules a day ago.

According to SSP Khairpur Kamran Nawaz law enforcement agencies would control the polling station along with Rangers.

The SSP said 3,500 cops including 6 SPs, 2 ASPs and 11 DSPs would be deployed to avoid any mishap.