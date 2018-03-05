Islamabad - Islamabad Traffic Police has found the easiest way to issue fine tickets to the motorists by stopping them at the security check posts, creating traffic mess.

Officials of ITP remain present at the pickets along with cops of operational police for issuing tickets to drivers for violations including not fastening seat belts and using mobile phones. Space around police pickets is not enough for parking the vehicles of the violators separately which leads to traffic jams during peak hours.

The ITP was recently directed by Ministry of Interior to improve traffic discipline in the city but it seems the message is taken in wrong spirit as focus is limited to issuing tickets to the road users instead of educating them. The ITP cops look more interested in securing their 25 per cent share on every ticket.

Just getting punitive and issuing tickets indiscriminately will not make roads of Islamabad safer. But certainly for policemen, it is easy money besides their monthly salaries. Patrolling of policemen and observing traffic discipline on various roads has become rare.

The incumbent Inspector General of Police Islamabad Sultan Azam Teumuri was the pioneer SSP of ITP at the time of its inception on January 28, 2006 when it was told to first salute a violator and then tell him or her about violation. But unfortunately, the ITP officials first snatch keys from the drivers, especially bikers, instead of showing courtesy. Temuri has been unable to look into such issues despite having vast experience in traffic policing.

When contacted, a senior police officer of the ITP, asking not to be named, said that ultimate goal was to achieve better discipline on roads for smooth flow of traffic. However, he said, it is time that changes should be made in the working of traffic police. He admitted that there was a need for overhauling various ITP’s sections to improve performance and arranging refresher courses for cops with focus on friendly and polite policing.

