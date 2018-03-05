OKARA-Two girls were sexually assaulted in different areas while three girls were abducted in separate incidents occurred in different areas of the district over the past 48 hours.

According to police sources, Sajida Bibi, daughter of Umar Hayat, resident of Tokar Niaz Beg, Lahore, came to Depalpur to see her relative. As she got off the bus she travelled in from Lahore, Nasir Ahmad, son of Sharif and his unidentified accomplice put her on a motorcycle at gunpoint. They allegedly took her a house where Nasir raped her.

In other incident that occurred in village 23/D, Nasreen Sharif, daughter of Muhammad Sharif was forcibly abducted by her relative Zaheer Abbas and his accomplices identified as Muhammad Shafiq, Javed Zulfiqar, Muhamad Abbas, Hashmat Bibi and Nasim Bibi to Chak Kamboh. There Zaheer Abbas raped her several times.

The Depalpur City and Saddr police have registered separate cases.

Three girls were abducted from three different areas.

According to police, a girl namely Myra, daughter of Abdul Hameed, resident of E-Colony Okara was alone at home when some unidentified armed culprits barged into the house. The accused bundled the girl into a vehicle at gunpoint and drove off to some unknown location. Motive behind the incident could not be ascertained yet.

In village 38/D, a girl identified as Hina Mustafa, daughter Ghulam Mustafa was abducted by Zareen, son of Amin and Fouzia, wife of Afzal at gunpoint.

In village Permanend, 18-year-old Razia Sultana, daughter of Qasim Ali was abducted by Tasawar Nawaz, Tayyab and their two unidentified accomplices at gunpoint. The police concerned have registered separate cases.­