ISLAMABAD - It has been over a week since the Financial Action Task Force debacle – and the Foreign Office has finally admitted that Pakistan would be placed on the “grey list” of the FATF in June, over money laundering and terror-financing charges.

The most immediate effect of the decision could be economic sanctions, Pakistan’s deteriorating economy may cripple further.

It may face an import payment crisis by June as foreign exchange reserves are depleting fast due to the widening current account deficit.

But, 37-nation plenary has exposed something graver than the economic vulnerability of the country - its dying diplomacy.

During its first meeting on February 20, Pakistan’s long-term close allies - China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, the representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – opposed the US-led move, backed by the UK, Germany and France.

On February 22, in the presence of over 700 delegates from the FATF global network, the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, Pakistan lost the support of benevolent Saudi Arabia and trustworthy China, in the second discussion.

According to the US Acting Assistant Secretary of State, Alice Wells, the US effort to put Pakistan on the list was partly due to Islamabad’s failure to act against Jamaatud Dawa (JuD), and its head Hafiz Saeed.

Directly, the US has nothing against Hafiz Saeed, but under Indian influence, not only it convinced Saudi Arabia and China but also successfully manoeuvred Britain, France and Germany, to back the motion, against Pakistan.

India believes Saeed and his organisation were behind the Mumbai attacks. He is also accused of supporting Kashmiri freedom fighters.

For argument’s sake, if it is supposed that Mumbai attacks were carried out by Hafiz Saeed, then it raises the question as to why the US was so furious? Why it lobbied with other world powers to embarrass Pakistan?

Was it Pakistan’s arch-rival India’s extraordinary diplomacy that they bought India’s claims that the JUD was involved in 2008 Mumbai attacks, without being provided any proof, while the Pakistan’s claim on India of sponsoring terrorist activities, remained unregistered, even after the arrest of the RAW operative Kulbhushan Jadhav from Balochistan.

The short answer is yes, there are a number of other factors also but the credit goes to Indian diplomacy, and it raises some more serious questions, for instance concerning the Kashmir dispute.

Strategically located, and water and natural resources rich Kashmir, has been the heart of the animosity between the two neighbouring states.

Since 1947, when Britain divided India into two sovereign dominion states, on the basis of religion, both the countries have fought three wars over the ownership of the Muslim-majority region.

After the first Indo–Pakistan war in 1947, both agreed to a ceasefire under the United Nations' supervision along a line, which became Line of Control in 1972 under the Simla agreement.

India has shown willingness to accept the LOC as the international border and is backed by the UK and the US.

But Pakistan consistently refused to accept the LOC as the border, since the predominantly Muslim area would remain part of India.

Pundits believe after losing support of the world powers, Pakistan’s ability to exert pressure on India to solve the Kashmir issue has become even weaker.

Pakistan and India were involved in some backdoor diplomacy after 2001, but it failed to reach any agreement.

After 2008, India has not been even willing to discuss the Kashmir issue.

India’s pride is not without reason.

Winning trust of the world, due to hectic diplomacy, bought her important memberships of some of the prestigious international clubs.

India recently joined the Australia Group, making it inches away from joining the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group (NSG).

Australia Group is the third multilateral export control group, after the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), and the Wassenaar Arrangement, that India has become a member of.

It was India’s relations with the world powers that despite being non-signatory of the NPT, India was not only given the NSG status but it formed civil nuclear accord with many countries including the USA, France and the UK and Japan.

Pakistan on the other hand is still struggling to be included in the prestigious nuclear club.

Insiders believe dysfunctional Foreign Office – rivalry between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Establishment - military’s limited capacity in the international arena, lack of political will and absence of any proactive approach are the main reasons of growing international isolation of the country.

Whatever the reason may be, the flashpoint between the two countries for which they fought three wars, has been put on the backburner now and no one is sure how to pursue it.