LAHORE - The Feminist Collective (TFC) Sunday organised ‘Sham-e-Niswan’ at Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture in connection with International Women Day to be marked on March 8.

Girls students from educational institutes participated in the event while representation of transgender community also attended it.

From poetry recitation to speeches on the gender equality and gender rights of the female were discussed.

Rafia Asim sang a song while Sana Zaman, Amna Shahid recites her poetry.

Faiqa Anwar narrated the struggle of Punjab University female students within the campus to challenge the mindset of a student organisation who barred girls from sit independently with boys for study purposes.

A documentary prepared by Akifa Mian was screened paying tribute to the human rights activist Asma Jehnagir.

PILAC director general Dr Sughra Sadaf said that such festivals are important for students and critical thinkers who want to challenge taboos and make women play their active part.

Faiza Ra’ana and Saleha Rauf presented Punjabi poem Sab Toh Khatarnak. Rabia Mehmood and Sara talked on the struggle of Christian community in Pakistan.

Zeba Hashmi talked on the missing human rights activist Raza Khan. She urged the competent authorities to look into the matter.

A drama titled ‘Qaidan Di War’ was presented by Zeba Hashmi.