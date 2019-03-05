Share:

Kashmir Cooking Oil and Banaspati recently launched its TV campaign aimed at celebrating the creative process that is cooking. While food is often looked as something that is meant only for consumption, this particular commercial offers a fresh perspective into the whole food-making process.

From lighting up the gas stove to pouring spices in the pressure cooker, the process requires a whole lot of dedication and effort than what it looks like. Cooking in itself in an art and someone who prepares food, let alone some mouth-watering dish, is no short of an artist.

The brand, through its TVC, raises another important point; food as an excuse. The ‘Khaana Toh Bahaana Hai’ punch line cleverly sums up the importance of food as a fair medium of conveying one’s thought to their loved ones. Food here serves as a meaningful excuse to create wonderful memories.

The TVC shows superstar Ali Zafar trying to woo his young wife Maya Ali. The whole concept captures the relationship dynamics of a young couple with food serving as the ultimate broker. Another often overlooked concept, which the TVC highlights, is the negation of the mentality that women belong in the kitchen.