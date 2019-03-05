Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A drive was launched here on Monday by the district administration to remove the encroachments that had been established in front of the office of Mirpurkhas deputy commissioner and adjacent to the boundary wall of Imam Bargah Makhan Shah.

According to official sources, the assistant commissioner concerned supervised the drive. The anti-encroachment staff with the help of police removed all the vendors and other encroachments with the help of excavator machines. However, the administration left the cemented shops constructed at footpaths. On the occasion, the stamp vendors whose encroachments were removed protested against the impartial act of the administration. They said that illegally constructed cemented shops across Imam Bargah were left without any action while the vendors’ makeshift setups were removed.

They strongly condemned the partial attitude of the district administration. They asserted that they would go to law court for getting their rights against the district administration Mirpurkhas.

On the other hand, administrative committee of above Imam Bargah Makhan Shah has also strongly condemned the partial act of the district administration and blamed that the anti-encroachment staff did not remove the cemented shops. They warned to protest against it.