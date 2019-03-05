Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has said the unplanned housing schemes set up on agricultural land has not only affected agricultural produce but also cast a bad environmental and social impact in large cities.

He was addressing an annual conference arranged by the Auriga Group at a local hotel as chief guest on Monday.

However, the PTI government has taken timely steps and Prime Minister Imran Khan, for the first time in the country’s history, imposed immediate ban on housing schemes to be developed on cultivated lands. The minister for Social Welfare Muhammad Ajmal Cheema and other notables were also present on the occasion.

The law minister said: “As Minister for Local Government, my first instructions to the officers of Punjab Local Bodies were to save agricultural lands from housing developers in future by taking stern actions and enacting effective by laws.”

He said though major part of Punjab’s economy depended on the agriculture, but the conditions of the farmers were not as good as ought to be.

“Ignored by the past governments, our farmers have been facing many problems but the PTI’s government is committed to solve them through effective policies in future,” he added.

Admiring the role of private companies in agriculture sector, the minister urged for vast use of modern technology in agriculture to overcome the chronic issues and increase crop yield. He was awarded a souvenir by the host at the end of the event.