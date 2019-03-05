Share:

LAHORE : A 50-year-old woman was shot dead by a gunman in the limits of Islampura police on early Monday. The deceased was identified by police as Zaib-un-Nisa, a resident of Dev Samaj Road.

Police sources said the woman was standing in the balcony of her house when a young man resorted to aerial firing in the street. As a result, she received a bullet in the head and died on the spot. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

A police official said that a suspect, Kamran, was arrested by police soon after shooting. The police also seized a gun from his possession. Further investigation was underway.