Share:

ISLAMABAD : President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed for enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in different spheres including trade and economy.

Talking to Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furkat Sidikov here on Monday, the President pointed out that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy close, friendly and fraternal relations based on shared faith, culture and heritage.

Arif Alvi expressed the desire to further strengthen the existing excellent bilateral relations to the mutual benefit of the people of two brotherly countries. He said there has been an appreciable increase in our bilateral trade from previous years but we should jointly strive to increase its volume in the years ahead. The President underlined that there is an immense potential of religious and cultural tourism between the two countries. This potential can be exploited by giving visa facilitation to citizens of the two countries.

The President pointed out that Pakistan in the next five years would focus on greater rail and road connectivity, building oil and gas pipelines and electricity transmission networks with its regional neighbors, including Uzbekistan. He highlighted that Gwadar Seaport with our national road and railway networks would offer shortest route available to Uzbekistan in the region to a seaport. He appreciated Uzbekistan’s proposal of a railway link between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and welcomed its lead to host the 1st Expert meeting in December 2018.

The President also welcomed Uzbek initiatives for regional peace and security, especially for the reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan fully supports and encourages the peace talks between all stakeholders for a durable peace in Afghanistan.

The Uzbek envoy commended Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against terrorism and stated that Uzbekistan supports Pakistan’s point of view on Afghanistan issue. He further said that there is a tremendous potential to enhance trade and economic relations between the two countries and he will make all possible efforts in this regard.

Meanwhile, Ambassador-designate of Luxembourg Marc Hubsch presented his credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President underscored that Pakistan is turning into an attractive destination for Foreign Direct Investment because of the Government’s investor-friendly policies, tax concessions and ease of repatriation of invested capital.

He also expressed satisfaction at the cooperation between the two countries at the international fora, including the United Nations.

Ambassador of Luxembourg thanked the President and hoped that bilateral relations would further grow in the coming years.