islamabad - Folk artists and singers of Punjab have formed a ‘Folk Stars Group’ in the federal capital to promote folk music in the country.

Famous Punjabi folk singer Laila Jutti said on Monday that the formation of ‘Folk Stars Group’ was aimed to work for the revival of folk music in the country.

She said that the group would organise special musical events in the twin cities to entertain fans of folk music.

She said that in this regard, a special event was being organised in federal capital and it was decided to work together for the promotion of folk music.