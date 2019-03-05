Share:

LAHORE : A 15-year-old boy was found dead in an empty plot in Raiwind City police precincts on early Monday.

Police investigators said the boy was tortured to death after being molested by unidentified killers.

The deceased was identified by police as Waseem Jahanzaib, a resident of Sundar Road. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. According to police sources, some passersby spotted the body in an empty plot near an Imambargah in Burhanpura on Monday morning and contacted the police by phone. The body was lying in a pool of blood in the plot with serious head injuries as police reached the crime scene.

An official at the Raiwind City police station told The Nation that two suspects were taken into custody and they were being interrogated by police in connection with the killing. He said the victim was killed after being raped. The official also said that unknown men killed the boy somewhere else but fled after throwing his body in an empty plot late Sunday night. The police registered a murder case against unidentified killers and launched the investigation.