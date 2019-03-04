Share:

Multan - Civil society activists at a dialogue have stressed the need for promoting interfaith harmony for durable peace at Union Council Jungle Kalran of Bosan Town, a press release said on Monday.

Members of Wasaib Aman Kath (WAK), an initiative of Youth Commission for Human Rights, organised the dialogue that was participated by 25 WAK members and leaders of different sects and schools of thought.

Qari Haji Basheer Ahmad said the Wasaib Aman Kath is the useful platform for uniting humanity and it is obligatory for all of us to support this initiative.

Qari Muhammad Asghar said that we should practice peace and tolerance in our lives. We should never give a “fatwa” of being kafir against someone. We should stop the trend of declaring others Kafir and blasphemous.