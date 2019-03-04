Share:

LOS ANGELES-Carrie Underwood has announced a UK arena tour. The 35-year-old country pop star will play shows in Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow and Manchester, before wrapping the run in support of her latest LP ‘Cry Pretty’ with her biggest headline show at London’s The SSE Arena, Wembley on July 4.

Announcing the news by waving the Union Jack flag in a video on her Instagram account, she said: ‘’Hey everybody, Carrie here. ‘’I just wanted to check in and say that life is good and we are all getting very excited that the ‘Cry Pretty Tour’ is going to be starting soon in May.

‘’I’ve got some news, we are coming to the UK at the end of June, brining the ‘Cry Pretty Tour’ overseas and we are just super excited and we can’t wait to see you guys there. Woohoo!’’

Carrie will be joined by UK country duo The Shires - comprised of Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes - at the shows. The last time the ‘Love Wins’ singer played this side of the Atlantic was at C2C: Country to Country London in 2016.

Carrie - who gave birth to her second child with husband Mike Fisher, a son named Jacob, last month - returned to the stage in April last year after a nasty fall that saw her require 40 stitches. The award-winning star - who also has three-year-old Isaiah with her spouse - appeared at the American Country Music (ACM) Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to perform her new single ‘Cry Pretty’.

She received a standing ovation from the star-studded audience, which included Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

The ‘Before He Cheats’ hit-maker injured herself badly when she fell on some steps at her home back in November, breaking her wrist - which was fitted with a titanium implant - and requiring over the extensive amount of stitches to her face.