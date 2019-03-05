Share:

The US newspaper, Washington Post has reported that the number of cease-fire violations has jumped ever since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

Quoting Happymon Jacob, the author of a recent book on clashes between India and Pakistan in Kashmir, the daily reports that under Modi, Indian commanders have “complete freedom to decide” when and how to fire.

Last year was the worst year for such cross-border firing in 15 years, according to data from the Indo-Pak Conflict Monitor, an independent research initiative, with each side reporting 2,000 or more incidents.

The report said at least eight people have been killed and more than a dozen injured on the Line of Control since the recent conflict between the countries.