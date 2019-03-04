Share:

BEIJING -It was a massive breakthrough in the field of technology when Sophia the robot made its debut globally. It was not that people were unaware of humanoid robots but it was more of an exhilarating feeling to see an artificial intelligence (AI) robot to get involved in natural conversations with the human.

After Sophia, Xin Xiaomeng, the first-ever humanoid robotic news anchor, made its debut on a Chinese news channel.

China’s Xinhua state news has used the artificial intelligence robot to present a story about delegates attending an annual parliament meeting arriving in Beijing on Sunday.

The robot simply mimicked human facial expressions and mannerisms to present a story.