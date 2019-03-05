Share:

ISLAMABAD - China is ‘desperate’ to ensure peace between Pakistan and India to ‘save Asia’ and its own multi-billion-dollar projects in Pakistan and neighbouring countries, officials said.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation, that China had assured to play a ‘leading role’ as it was ‘more concerned than anybody’ for peace in South Asia.

“They want to save Asia and their own investment. They (China) cannot continue the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects in a war-like situation,” one official said, citing contacts with the counterparts in Beijing.

Another official said China had been in regular contact with the nuclear armed Pakistan and India after the tensions escalated, resulting in clashes. “They (China) have told us that they are speaking to India also. We accept their intervention as we want peace. They want us (Pakistan and India) to engage in talks,” he said.

In Beijing yesterday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said Pakistan and India - as two important countries in South Asia - should enjoy good neighbourliness and friendship and resolve their issues through friendly consultations.

“I have said that in order to alleviate recent tensions between India and Pakistan, China is in close communication with both to facilitate reconciliation and dialogue. China will continue to play a constructive role in its own way in whatever that will help ease the situation and promote regional peace and stability,” he added.

About Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s proposal to use the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation for resolution of Pak-India issues, Lu Kang said: “Our principled position is that we encourage all constructive efforts towards easing tensions and promoting peace and stability in the region by relevant parties of the international community.”

China, he said, welcomed “all positive measures towards easing tensions and promoting regional peace and stability. In fact, China has been in close contact with both India and Pakistan and making efforts to promote peace and facilitate talks. We will continue to play such a constructive role.”

The escalation of tensions in relations between Pakistan and India was caused by an attack on an Indian military car convoy in held Kashmir on February 14, which killed 45 soldiers.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed group claimed responsibility for the attack. Later, India carried out an air strike across the Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force hit back and downed two India jets. One pilot was also captured but was released after brief detention.

The situation in held Kashmir - where Muslims constitute a majority - has been tense for years. The territory of the ancient principality of Kashmir has been a matter of dispute between Pakistan and India since 1947.

Defence analyst Lieutenant General Naeem Khalid Lodhi (retd) said India’s jingoism was at its peak threatening the regional peace after the Palwama attack.

India, he said, had failed to control the situation in held Kashmir and wanted to divert the attention of the world from the main issue.

“Kashmiris are fighting for their legitimate right to self-determination. India must realize that any clash between two nuclear armed neighbours can result into massive catastrophe. Indian accusations would further escalate tension in the region. Indian political leadership has alienated the Kashmiris youth due to its oppressive policies over the decades,” he said.

General Lodhi said the intervention of the regional and global powers for peace vindicated Pakistan’s point of view. “We were not the ones to start the confrontation. We want peace,” he added.

International relations expert Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was threatening the regional peace by uncalled for aggression. “It’s good that China and other countries are supporting the peace efforts. Even India cannot afford war. Peace is the only option and we have to resolve all the issues through talks. We are ready to accept mediation of the global powers,” he said.