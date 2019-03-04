Share:

BEIJING - China and the United States should step up economic and trade consultations to reach a mutually beneficial agreement, a spokesperson for the annual session of China’s national legislature said Monday.

Economic and trade teams from both sides have recently carried out intensive and productive consultations and made important progress on many issues of common concern, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People’s Congress, said at a press conference. Both countries and the international community have responded positively to the progress, he said.

“We believe the China-U.S. economic and trade relations are mutually beneficial in essence, so we hope the two sides can continue to step up consultations to reach a win-win agreement,” Zhang said.

At present, the most important thing to do for both sides is to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their Argentina meeting, and manage and control differences on the basis of expanding cooperation to ensure that the bilateral relations develop along the right track, he added.