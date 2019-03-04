Share:

Islamabad-Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police busted a criminals’ gang involved in several robberies in twin cities and recovered 4 pistols, 2 bikes and other valuables from them, a police spokesman said. A team of Sabzi Mandi police busted a 5-member dacoits’ gang as they were planning committing robbery in sector E-11. The arrested alleged robbers were identified as Nazeeb, Hakmat, Hameed and Ehsan. residents of Afghanistan and Sohail, residents of Rawalpindi.

Police team recovered 6 mobile phones; four 30-bore pistols along with ammunition and two bikes from their possession. They were wanted to police in various cases in area of Sabzi Mandi police station.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated performance of Sabzi Mnadi police and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.