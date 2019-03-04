Share:

Rawalpindi-City Traffic Police, Rawalpindi under their operation rounded up 320 professional beggars during February, said Chief Traffic Officer Bin Ashraf. He said that cases were also registered against professional beggars in various police stations of the city. He said that city traffic police, on the directive of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi were trying to eliminate begging from the city roads and during their efforts, as many as 320 beggars were rounded up and handed over to district police.

He said that the beggar children netted from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Bureau (CPB).

He said that special anti-beggars squad of CTP and Rawalpindi district police was conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action in accordance with the law was taken against beggars.

Directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to CTO office on daily basis, he said.