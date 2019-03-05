Share:

Economic Coordination Committee at its meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday approved technical supplementary grant of one hundred and eighty million rupees for engaging services of a consortium of Banks for Pakistan Banao certificates.

The meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umer.

It also approved allocation of up to nine mmcfd gas from Fazl field, Matiari district to SSGCL.

The meeting discussed proposal of Ministry of Maritime Affairs on establishment of additional LNG terminal at Port Qasim. It gave instructions to expedite the matter and directed for completion of all formalities for setting up new terminal before next winter.

The meeting approved proposal of the Ministry of Interior for e-passport project.

It also approved the Interior Ministry's proposals for technical supplementary grant of 768.8587 million rupees for construction and renovation of different facilities, supplementary grant requests for repair and replacement of CCTV cameras at Islamabad High Court, expenses on security vehicles in Islamabad capital territory and payment of electricity charges.