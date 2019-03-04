Share:

LAHORE-Following the release of the official theatrical trailer to much acclaim, Nehr Ghar Films releases the first song from the Pakistani Crime Thriller Laal Kabootar titled, “JUG(ART)”.

The EDM and hip-hop inspired song has been composed and produced by Taha Malik, who also features on the vocals along with Coke Studio artist Jabar Abbas. JUG (ART) has been penned by Sabir Zafar, Salman Khattak and Taha Malik. The two-minute music video of JUG (ART) chronicles the journey of Adeel Nawaz, played by Ahmed Ali - a hustling taxi-driver, looking for a way out of Karachi.

With Mo Azmi as the Director of Photography, Laal Kabootar has been directed by the award-winning Kamal Khan with Harvard graduates Hania Chima and Kamil Chima as the Executive Producers.

Indeed, Laal Kabootar has all the elements of thrill and excitement to take the cinema goers to a rollercoaster ride featuring Ahmed Ali Akbar as Adeel Nawaz and Aliya Malik, played by the alluring Mansha Pasha. Laal Kabootaris all set to release across Pakistan on 22nd March 2019.