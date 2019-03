Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Kamalia Sadar police Monday claimed to have arrested five gamblers.

They accused included Riaz Akbar of Chak No 506 GB, Shahbaz Mohal and Hamza Riaz of Chak Mohal, Bagh Ali of Chak Dholari and Rab Nawaz of Chak No 738 GB. Police said thousands of rupees put as gambling on dog fight had also been recovered from the arrested persons and police were conducting raids to arrest other organisers of this illegally dog fight contest.