The mainstream narrative about the tensions between India and Pakistan has shifted the focus from the flash floods in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The military has been brought in to rescue the stranded families because the government set up lacks the necessary framework for disaster management. Till now 1500 families have been rescued in Balochistan by the military helicopters. They pick up stranded families and transport them to safer places. Army doctors and paramedics have also been mobilised to deal with the state of emergency. Levies personnel and Edhi volunteers also rescued a group of pilgrims stuck near the Shah Noorani shrine.

This is a result of the lack of developmental vision in the two provinces. Most of the deaths which have occurred have been the result of the structures notwithstanding the heavy downpour. At the same time, the government lacks the mechanism to deal with heavy snowfall and that blocks all the passageways leading to the victims. The death toll from the ongoing spell of rains reached 12 while 22 people received injuries during the last two days. There are also reports of the inconvenience at the at Bakakhel camp for the internally displaced persons (IDPs). Ajmal Wazir, the spokesperson for the chief minister on merged districts, said that district administration of Bannu and adjacent tribal districts had been directed to expedite relief activities in the affected areas particularly at Bakakhel camp where around 2,000 families from North Waziristan had been residing.

The government needs to provide relief to the affectees as soon as possible. There are chances of landslides on the way to the affected areas. Close coordination with the military will speed up the rescue process so that any injured persons can be saved. At the same time, the government needs to alert the population about the floods and the kind of relief they can contribute to.