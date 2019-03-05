Share:

ISLAMABAD - Security forces continued to assist civil administration for relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas in Balochistan for the third consecutive day on Monday.

According to ISPR, Army aviation helicopters were employed in Nushki district to rescue stranded people to safer places. Approximately 1300 kg of relief assistance comprising tents, Pillows, quilts and ration packs were delivered through helicopters in affected areas of Mand and Turbat. Cooked food was provided to over 100 families in District Pishin.

Army and FC troops also rescued a bus which toppled due to flash flood at Shahnorrani, Hub. All 35 passengers were moved to safer place.