ISLAMABAD - The government on Monday issued an order to streamline the process for implementation of sanctions against individuals and entities designated by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The UNSC (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019 has been issued in accordance with the provisions of Pakistan’s UNSC Act, 1948 (Act No.XIV of 1948), the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The objective of this order is to streamline the procedure for implementation of Security Council Sanctions against designated individuals and entities, it said.

The UNSC (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019 has been formulated in line with UNSC and FATF standards.

FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal explained that the issuance of this order means that government has taken over the control of all banned outfits operating in the country.

"All kind of assets and properties of all [designated] organisations will be in the government's control (from now on)," the spokesperson told a private TV channel.

Faisal said the government will now also seize the charity wings and ambulances of such banned outfits .

The foreign ministry statement said that the Chapter VII of the UN Charter authorises UNSC, acting under Article 41, to decide measures, not involving the use of armed force, to give effect to its decisions for the maintenance of international peace and security.

Over the years the sanctions regime of the Security Council have evolved. A key measure of these sanctions regimes is “assets freeze” under which the member states are required to freeze/seize the assets of designated entities and individuals as soon as they are designated by the relevant UNSC Sanctions Committee.

Meeting on NAP implementation

In another development related to Pakistan’s efforts against militancy and terrorism, a high-level meeting was held on Monday to discuss the implementation of the National Action Plan.

The meeting held at the interior ministry was attended by representatives of all provincial governments. The interior ministry directed all provincial governments to "speed up" action against banned organisations, according a spokesperson for the ministry.