Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday extended the last date of submitting Government Hajj Scheme applications to March 9. A spokesman of the ministry said in a statement that the balloting to choose lucky persons would be conducted on March 11 instead of March 9.

The last date of submitting hajj application has been extended from March 6 on public demand and to facilitate intending pilgrims of specially snowfall and flood hit areas, who were facing difficulties in submitting applications due to variety of reasons.