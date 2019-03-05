Share:

KANDHKOT - People of Hindu community celebrated their Mahashivratri festival with religious enthusiasm and zest throughout Sindh.

They celebrated Mahashivratri day on 13th night and 14th day of month of according to lunar calendar. It is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindu community.

The Shivratri celebrations begin early in the morning with prayers and Virt (fast). People of Hindu community observe Virt (Fast), and women prayed to be blessed with good husband and family. It is believed that who keep Fast and offer prayers on that day in temple, religious places or houses for Lord Shiva they are blessed with good luck.

Followers of Hinduism organised religious programs and events in their respective areas. Mahendar Kumar, Raj kumar, Subash lal and others highlighted the importance of Shivratri day. They told that Mahashivratri is known as Night of Lord Shiva. Devotees thronged the temples in wee hours to offer prayers and celebrate the marriage of Shiva and Parwati and take rounds of Shivalingam and pour water and milk shivalingam and chants verses. All devotees and flowers of Shiva take ritual bath early in morning and also keep fast to mark the day.