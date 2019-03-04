Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court on Monday suspended the notices of Federal Board of Revenue served to Islamabad Electricity Supply Company for tax collection. Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah issued stay order against the 3 notices of FBR on a petition of the IESCO. The IESCO counsel Adnan Randhava Advocate informed the bench that the FBR had served 3 notices to his client department for recovery of amount worth Rs7.55 billion.

He prayed the court to suspend the notices of FBR, which was accepted by the court.

The court also served notices to FBR regarding the above matter and adjourned the case till March 6.