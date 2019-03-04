Share:

ISLAMABAD-A group of Indonesian students completed 1-month English and Arabic language proficiency courses on Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University.

This was second batch of the students who received basic knowledge in the two languages under the bilateral students’ exchange programme between the AIOU and Darunnajah Islamic Institute, Jakarta, Indonesia.

The AIOU’s departments of Arabic and English jointly imparted the communication skill to the students by holding detailed class-room activities.

The students were awarded certificates at the closing ceremony of the course, where the Deputy Head of Mission of the Indonesian Embassy Ahmad Bastari was the chief guest, who spoke high of the existing cooperation between the two-brotherly Muslim countries in various fields.

He underlined the need of strengthening mutual collaboration in the academic field.

The Indonesian government is already extending scholarships to the Pakistani students on higher study-level.

Ahmad Bastari thanked Vice Chancellor AIOU Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum for his support providing educational facilities to their students in the academic programs other than the English and the Arabic as well.

While welcoming the Indonesian students, Dean Social Sciences Dr Samina Awan said it was pride for the AIOU to entertain international students, particularly those from the brotherly country of Indonesia.

Highlighting the importance of communication skill and learning of common language in present day’s diversified world, she said that the AIOU would continue fulfilling its responsibility to share its academic knowledge and experience, as well as infrastructural network with international educational institutions for mutual benefit.

Earlier, Director International Collaboration and Exchange office Dr Zahid Majeed explained the existing cooperative arrangement between the two countries.

He also briefed about interest and commitment shown by the students in learning process.