LAHORE : A two-year-old girl died and her father wounded critically when two rival groups exchanged gunfire in the Sanda police precincts late Sunday night.

Resident of Joway Shah Road, Rizwan riding on a motorcycle along with his daughter Noor was on his way home when two groups clashed and opened fire on each other on a busy road. Noor, who was sitting on the fuel-tank of the two-wheeler, received a bullet in the head and died instantly. Her father Rizwan received a bullet in the chest and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The police reached the spot and arrested four members of both the groups. The police also seized firearms from their possession. A murder case was also registered against the gunmen on the complaint of father of the victim. Further investigation was underway.