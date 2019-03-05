Share:

LAHORE - Foreign stars hope their tour to Pakistan will be highly enjoyable and successful as they gear up to playing in Karachi in the last phase of HBL Pakistan Super League 2019, which starts at the National Stadium from March 9.

West Indies stars Daren Sammy, Dwayne Bravo and Sir Vivian Richards lead the charge with high hopes to entertain the big-hearted Karachi fans. “Karachi, guess what ... PSL is coming to you,” said Sammy, who is the most famous foreign player in the HBL PSL “I am super excited to turn up in Karachi. So, my message is: turn up and come out and support. It’s going to be big show.”

Sammy’s former team-mate and double ICC World Twenty20 winner Dwayne Bravo, who is playing for Quetta Gladiators, is also excited to return to Pakistan after a big gap of 13 years. “It’s a great feeling,” said Bravo. “I am personally looking forward to going back to Pakistan because it’s been a while that I went there,” said Bravo, part of West Indies team to tour Pakistan in 2006.

“I am super excited, we have a big fan following, whether we play in Karachi or Lahore. So, the Gladiators are on their way. I hope all our Quetta fans will support the song I have sung for them and support us.”

Former West India stalwart, Sir Viv Ricahrds, famous as the only genuine blaster, said he always enjoyed touring Pakistan. “I have always enjoyed going to Pakistan,” said Richards who also toured Pakistan as a player on various occasions. “I now enjoy it more, especially because the individual now in charge of Pakistan have been a great friend and that is Imran Khan. We have competed against each other many times. I have always enjoyed going to Pakistan.”

“Javed Miandad is my best mate there. I have lots and lots of fans and to have DJ with us, is great. This means a lot and to just spread the words as we are ambassadors of the game will be awesome. “This (cricket) is our game and I am sure that it will be highly enjoyable. I am ever so moon, with DJ on the tour with us,” he added.

New Zealand’s Colin Munro will be touring Pakistan for the first time. That makes him even more excited. “It’s going to be a pretty amazing especially playing in front of a packed crowd,” said Munro, who will be wearing the Karachi Kings kits. “Obviously, there was not much cricket there of international flavor, so just trying to get over there and put a good show.”

Munro hoped Karachi Kings will make it to the play-offs and he will deliver what is expected of him. “The HBL PSL has been awesome,” said Munro of his experience. “Personally, I haven’t sort of delivered as per my standards, but as a team, we are getting on the board at the right team and hopefully will finish with a bang and make it to the play-offs at the right time,” hoped Munro.

Another Karachi Kings batsman Colin Ingram, who notched the highest individual score of HBL PSL history with 127 not out against Quetta in Sharjah, wants Karachi to play in front of the home fans. “It was one of those things we missed out last year,” said Munro of Karachi King’ loss to Peshawar last year.

“We played well last year but lost the Eliminator in Lahore and didn’t get to play in the home city. We know people are excited and it’s going to be a great moment. It’s going to be a great event in Karachi.”

Ingram said the fans make the event a memorable one. “My message is to enjoy and take the moment. They (Karachi fans) have been desperate for the return of cricket and there has always been challenging circumstances. We look forward and hopefully we play well.”